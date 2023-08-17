Facebook
Deputies search for missing 72-year-old man

Frank Wilson
Frank Wilson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 72-year-old man.

The man’s wife said her husband, Frank Wilson, left home in his vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma, with a La. license plate reading MH04692, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to law enforcement, he told her he was going to Sam’s Club in Denham Springs and then to the V.A. Office on Essen Lane.

Deputies confirmed he did not return home Wednesday evening.

Frank usually does not leave his wife alone since he is her caretaker, officials said.

They added Frank’s truck was found in the parking lot of 10606 N. Mall Drive, however, he was not located.

He was last seen wearing black and blue shorts and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5061.

Frank Wilson
Frank Wilson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

