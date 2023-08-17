CRIME STOPPERS: Police trying to identify burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly burglarized a home.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the man forcefully entered a home on Babblingbrook Drive Tuesday, Aug. 15, and removed an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Investigators said the person could be responsible for other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

