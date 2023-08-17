CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for punching women in face

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of punching a woman in the face, officials said.

Khalif Williams, 20, is charged with a second offense of Domestic Abuse Battery, police said.

According to investigators, Williams became very upset during a verbal argument with a woman and punched her in the face.

Williams has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 190 lb., and is 6′04″ in height, officials said.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

