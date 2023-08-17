Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for punching women in face

Khalif Williams
Khalif Williams(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of punching a woman in the face, officials said.

Khalif Williams, 20, is charged with a second offense of Domestic Abuse Battery, police said.

According to investigators, Williams became very upset during a verbal argument with a woman and punched her in the face.

Williams has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 190 lb., and is 6′04″ in height, officials said.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Today's Highs
Humidity relief not lasting much longer
Republican candidate Tim Temple.
Candidate drops out, Tim Temple to become La. Commissioner of Insurance
Police report Jody Bert, 44, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 22...
Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing Florida man, coroner confirms
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder