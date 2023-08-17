Contact 9: Woman heated over apartment air conditioning issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us have the coolness from an air conditioner to help with this extremely hot summer, but not Frenika Green.

Green said she’s had air conditioning issues for more than two months.

She said she put in two work orders at the Pelican Bay Apartments and it took someone five weeks to fix the problem.

Two weeks later, she said it broke again and she and her family have been dealing with the inconvenience ever since.

“I can’t even cook my kids a hot meal because it’s, it’s already a thousand degrees in here. You don’t want to turn on a stove or no oven. So we’ve been eating out,” said Green.

Green said the complex gave her family two fans, but they do not cool down a four-bedroom apartment.

Her kids’ grandfather just gave them a portable unit. To keep the cool air circulating, they put up a barrier blocking the hall from the other side of the apartment.

WAFB’s Deon Guillory went to the office at Pelican Bay Apartments. Someone inside locked the door and walked away. Deon later called the office. Someone answered the phone, put him on hold, picked up again, said they had no comment, told Deon not to call back, and then hung up.

Green said she’s not waiting for an explanation.

“We’re gonna leave. I don’t want to hear about we coming today. We coming tomorrow. I don’t want to hear none of that anymore,” said Green.

