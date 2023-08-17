Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Contact 9: Woman heated over apartment air conditioning issues

Many of us have the coolness from an air conditioner to help with this extremely hot summer, but not Frenika Green.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us have the coolness from an air conditioner to help with this extremely hot summer, but not Frenika Green.

Green said she’s had air conditioning issues for more than two months.

She said she put in two work orders at the Pelican Bay Apartments and it took someone five weeks to fix the problem.

Two weeks later, she said it broke again and she and her family have been dealing with the inconvenience ever since.

“I can’t even cook my kids a hot meal because it’s, it’s already a thousand degrees in here. You don’t want to turn on a stove or no oven. So we’ve been eating out,” said Green.

RELATED STORIES
Contact 9: Man gives warning after losing money in rental car scam
Contact 9: Trash trouble for some Baton Rouge neighbors

Green said the complex gave her family two fans, but they do not cool down a four-bedroom apartment.

Her kids’ grandfather just gave them a portable unit. To keep the cool air circulating, they put up a barrier blocking the hall from the other side of the apartment.

WAFB’s Deon Guillory went to the office at Pelican Bay Apartments. Someone inside locked the door and walked away. Deon later called the office. Someone answered the phone, put him on hold, picked up again, said they had no comment, told Deon not to call back, and then hung up.

Green said she’s not waiting for an explanation.

“We’re gonna leave. I don’t want to hear about we coming today. We coming tomorrow. I don’t want to hear none of that anymore,” said Green.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

A BPRD officer is on leave after the I-Team exposed his long history of questionable actions on...
I-TEAM: Officer exposed for history of policy violations placed on leave amid internal probe
Baton Rouge Police Department Internal Affairs reports for officer Troy Lawrence, Jr. reveals a...
I-TEAM: Officer exposed for history of policy violations placed on leave amid internal probe
Sheriff Jason Ard has announced the arrest and firing of one of his own deputies after a...
I-TEAM: Deputy fired after hit and run, DWI arrest
I-TEAM: Deputy fired after hit and run, DWI arrest