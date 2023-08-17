Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chewable THC Gummies to help patients replace Opioids

Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana gummy on Thursday afternoon.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana gummy on Thursday afternoon.

The new gummy is called “O’MY!,” and is designed to help people who face health challenges.

“Before this we did not have something this strong. Many patients would like a stronger solution especially in the pain management side,” Randy Mire said, Capitol Wellness Solutions Pharmacist and Founder.

The medical marijuana dispensary is working with the Southern University Agricultural Research Center to expand the access of medical marijuana statewide.

According to Randy Mire, Pharmacist and founder of the Capitol Wellness Solutions in Baton Rouge, typical prescriptions may include people who use THC chews to help ease anxiety or for pain management.

Patients will need a recommendation from their local pharmacist. Click here for more information and a list of partnered physicians. https://capitolpharmacy.com/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Many of us have the coolness from an air conditioner to help with this extremely hot summer,...
Contact 9: Woman heated over apartment air conditioning issues
The body found in the Mississippi River on Monday, Aug. 14 has been identified as a Florida man...
Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing Florida man, coroner confirms
Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana...
Chewable THC gummies to help patients replace opioids
Donald Williams is in his first year as the head coach at Plaquemine, after spending the last...
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Plaquemine Green Devils - Part I