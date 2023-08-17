Facebook
BRPD: Man attempting to cross street hit, killed by car

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following is a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Traffic Detectives are investigating the fatal car crash that occurred in the 9800 block of Airline Hwy, which occurred at approximately 9:15(AM), on August 16, 2023. The crash involved a 2003 Honda Accord and a pedestrian.

The on-scene investigation revealed that the pedestrian identified as Balvant Patel, was attempting to cross Airline Highway at Gwenadele Avenue, when he was struck by the Honda.

This is an ongoing investigation.

