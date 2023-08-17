Facebook
Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing Florida man, coroner confirms

Police report Jody Bert, 44, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 22...
Police report Jody Bert, 44, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 22 around 12:45 a.m.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body found in the Mississippi River on Monday, Aug. 14 has been identified as a Florida man that went missing in March of 2023, officials said.

According to East Baton Rouge Corner’s Office, Jody Bert, 44, has been identified.

The body was found after the Coast Guard called officials to respond to River Road not far from BREC’s Farr Park around 11:25 p.m. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

RELATED: Foul play not suspected after body found in Mississippi River, officials say

Bert initially went missing back in March after his family decided to stop in Baton Rouge because he wasn’t feeling well, police said.

According to detectives, Bert dropped his wife and children off at a downtown Baton Rouge hotel and then left to park his car. However, he did not return to the hotel.

RELATED: Florida man missing in Baton Rouge; wallet found in car

This is an ongoing investigation.

