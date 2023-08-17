2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Plaquemine Green Devils

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Donald Williams is in his first year as the head coach at Plaquemine, after spending the last six seasons as an assistant coach for the Green Devils.

That’s the focus of tonight’s Sportsline Summer Camp, as the Green Devils were scrimmaging at Dutchtown Wednesday.

No. 5 quarterback Brandon Smith is back for his senior season and we saw him hooking up with fellow senior wide receiver Josh Butler for some big plays in the passing game.

No. 4 junior running back Tyrese Mosby is another offensive weapon Plaquemine will lean on.

However, there are big questions on the other side of the ball.

