Woman accused of robbing convenience store in Denham Springs

Julia Marie Hallier
Julia Marie Hallier(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery investigation in Denham Springs.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Julia Marie Hallier, 40, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on several charges including simple robbery, illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule II, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

LPSO deputies were dispatched to a convenience store located on La. Highway 16 in Denham Springs in response to a robbery in progress.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, “When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Julia Marie Hallier, was attempting to flee the scene on foot. She was quickly taken into custody. Through the investigation that followed, LPSO Armed Robbery & Burglary detectives learned Hallier injured an employee while stealing & fleeing with cash.”

Once arrested, Hallier was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

