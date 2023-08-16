Water line break causes closure on BRCC’s Mid City Campus

Information provided by Baton Rouge Community College:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to a water line break on the Baton Rouge Community College Mid City Campus, the college will cease operations at that site until further notice. All other BRCC campuses will be open and operate as normally scheduled today. Those campuses include: Acadian, Ardendale, Central, Frazier, Jackson, and Port Allen.

College officials will continue to evaluate the situation and provide further updates as needed. For additional information, please contact the BRCC Communications Department at 225-907-4122.

