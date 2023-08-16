Volunteers in Public Schools urgently looking for volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education reports that there was a two-point jump in the percentage of students considered proficient after the LEAP results were released. Officials added that 75% of school systems improved from the 2021-2022 to 2022-2023 school year.

In order to keep test scores up, many volunteers are going to work hard this school year to assist underperforming students. Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) said they play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the community and public schools.

VIPS is hosting a Partner In Education luncheon happening on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at Rouj Creole.

EBR Schools Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse will be there sharing his vision for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Registration is open, so click here to reserve your spot.

If you want to volunteer, you can sign up at vipsbr.org.

