Vertical Horizon rocks Baton Rouge this Saturday for charity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiplatinum musical artist Vertical Horizon headlines Red Rock & Blue to benefit Louisiana military charities this Saturday, August 19th at The Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge. Vertical Horizon exploded onto the national scene with the smash single “Everything You Want”, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the most-played single of the year, followed up by the huge hits “You’re A God” and “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning)”. The album “Everything You Want” would go on to sell over 3 million copies in the US alone.

Vertical Horizon (WAFB)

Popular local artists Petty Betty and ReGeneration will also perform, with several Red Rock & Blue check presentations planned to Louisiana military charities such as The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Gulf Coast Veterans, and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

General admission tickets and very limited VIP can be purchased here.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 500 tickets were gone, with just over 300 tickets remaining for the show. Red Rock & Blue is hopeful the show can sell out with the support of patrons and perhaps some local businesses stepping up to buy the final remaining tickets.

Red Rock & Blue donates roughly $50,000 - $60,000 to local Louisiana military charities to benefit local military men, women, and their families each year.

If you can’t make the show and would like to purchase a Red Rock & Blue T-shirt, you can buy them here.

