Threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A student who reportedly threatened to place explosives around the exterior of Baton Rouge High School led to a huge police response early Wednesday afternoon, August 16.

Police have searched the area and did not initially find any evidence of explosives, officials said.

Police canines and officers in tactical gear were on the scene. A drone was also being used by police to search the school grounds.The student reportedly called police with the threat. The student is now being sought by police, officials said.

In a recorded robocall to parents, the principal of Baton Rouge High assured parents that the campus was safe. “We are safe with a number of policemen who are making sure that our school and students are safe,” principal Nanette McCain said in a recorded message.

At least two other nearby schools, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy, and Louisiana Key Academy were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Just after 1 p.m., Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Cpl. Saundra Watts issued a statement about the incident.

“Law enforcement is inside the school with the students and on the exterior of the campus as well,” she said. “At this time, no suspicious packages nor objects have been located. The public is advised the area of North Acadian at Government is closed and Government at Eugene as well. Please avoid this area until further notice. An official statement will be released once we are able to provide more details.”

