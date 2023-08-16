SMART LIVING: Passwords versus passkeys: Which is safer?

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Should you use a password or a passkey when trying to keep your devices safe from hackers and scammers?

Every 39 seconds, someone is a victim of a cyberattack. It is believed that passwords have become weaker security since hackers have become more advanced. Now, passkeys might be your best bet for privacy. But do you know the difference between passwords and passkeys?

“A passkey is a software token that’s on your device,” said David Zambri, the chief information security officer at the University of Central Florida. “You still have something you have to have, which is your phone, and it’s enabled with biometrics like touch ID or face ID.”

To see a demo of how passkeys work, go to webauthn.io, and type in a fake username. Press ‘register’ and then ‘continue’ to save the passkey. To actually use the passkey you just created, press ‘authenticate’ and ‘continue.’ It will scan your fingerprint or face, and you’re done!

Zambri said that passkeys are better for protection, but it’s not available everywhere yet. In the meantime, he recommends using a strong username and password. He said a password should be long and can be generated by a password generator.

Zambri also said that until passkeys are on all platforms, you can safely secure your log-in information to your accounts in an encrypted document on your device.

