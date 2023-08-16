Road work temporarily closes turning lane on Siegen Lane under I-10 bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The left inside turn lane from Siegen Lane northbound to I-10 west will be temporarily closed under the I-10 bridge for road construction, announced the La. Department of Transportation and Development.

Officials said the closure will last from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The left outside turn lane will remain open to traffic during this time, officials confirmed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.