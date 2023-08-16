Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Overloaded AC unit causes fire, leaves 3 without home

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say an overloaded air conditioning unit is behind a house fire that destroyed a home in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the air conditioning unit caught fire after being plugged into an ungrounded multi-socket plug which was plugged into an extension cord.

Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

The fire happened just after 7 a.m. in the 5200 block of Hammond Street.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire in an attached carport and in the back of the home, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said two people escaped unharmed from the house fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters got the fire under control just before 8 a.m., but the fire had already extended into the home’s living area, according to the fire department.

The home is considered a total loss from the extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, officials explained.

Red Cross was called to help the three people who lived in the home, officials confirmed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Boil Water Advisory
Boil advisory lifted for part of Livingston Parish
A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.
25-year-old shot while walking down street in BR, police say
Julia Marie Hallier
Woman accused of robbing convenience store in Denham Springs
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King