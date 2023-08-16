New nursing program to help young high schoolers break into the field early

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College held a White Coat Ceremony for High School students early Wednesday morning. The college inducted 40 students into BRCC’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Program through its high school dual enrollment program.

“They do most of their classroom training at their respective schools and they come. It was very important to me that they get used to our nursing laboratories,” Michelle Denise said, Dean of Nursing for Baton Rouge Community College.

These high school juniors are preparing for a full year of extensive training, a summer apprenticeship, and more clinical training during their senior year.

The goal is for the students to become licensed practical nurses with an associate degree from BRCC after their high school graduation.

“If they move into something else afterwards I would hope that goal that vision of taking care of others and being there for other people stays with them,” Denise said.

