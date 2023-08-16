Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Iberia man’s body found after investigating vehicle crash along I-10 West

Jeffery Joseph Leon
Jeffery Joseph Leon(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of a New Iberia man was found along I-10 west on Tuesday, August 15 according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO).

Officials state that Jeffery Leon, 45, body was found in a crash site along I-10 West near mile marker 145.

According to WBRSO, they were contacted by Baton Rouge VCU detectives for assistance in a missing persons investigation.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives believed that the last known whereabouts of Leon to be in West Baton Rouge, and they began combing the LA 415 corridor in hopes of obtaining video footage of Leon, officials said.

Officials state that detectives were able to obtain video footage of Leon on LA 415 at a gas station. The video footage revealed he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and left the LA 415 corridor traveling northbound and was later seen traveling southbound.

RELATED: Family pleads for answers after man goes missing following concert in downtown BR; Police call case ‘suspicious’

Upon inspecting the crash site detectives discovered a 2008 Ford Expedition registered to Leon and was occupied by one deceased person according to the WBRSO.

Detectives believe the occupant of the vehicle to be Leon based on his clothing description when he was reported missing.

No foul play is suspected.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Randy Klein
Livingston man reported missing found dead, officials say
Hamid Ghassemi
Verdict announced in case of man involved in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife
Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to Mentorship Academy to visit with the Sharks.
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Mentorship Academy Sharks
There have been several failed attempts to eliminate the death penalty in Louisiana through the...
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol