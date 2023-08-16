Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 24-year-old military veteran is dead after two separate accidents happened on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the initial wreck Monday morning. His pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath, WLOX reports.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father.

Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is OK.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

classroom
Volunteers in Public Schools urgently looking for volunteers
FILE - Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa., March 12, 2020. A...
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children
One of the two candidates in the race for Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance is reportedly...
La. Insurance Commissioner race could be over
VIPS is hosting a Partner In Education luncheon happening on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at Rouj Creole.
Volunteers in Public Schools help underperforming schools
An open house event is being planned for members of the public to learn more about the North...
Open house for North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative