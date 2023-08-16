Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mayor Broome to announce road rehab strategy for EBR

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is expected to announce plans to fix some of the roads in East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Broome is set to announce the Comprehensive Road Rehabilitation Strategy for EBR.

Officials say the strategy includes two phases of rehabilitation projects and road restriping projects to be considered by the Metropolitan Council.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

CONSUMER REPORTS: Furnishing that first apartment
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 16
Lower humidity delivers a short break from the oppressive heat
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
Baton Rouge parents going to extreme lengths to get kids to school amid transportation problems