Mayor Broome to announce road rehab strategy for EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is expected to announce plans to fix some of the roads in East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Broome is set to announce the Comprehensive Road Rehabilitation Strategy for EBR.

Officials say the strategy includes two phases of rehabilitation projects and road restriping projects to be considered by the Metropolitan Council.

