Lower humidity delivers a short break from the oppressive heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We finally get to enjoy a break from the extreme heat today, even if it’s a modest one. Highs will still climb into the mid to upper 90s, but much lower humidity in the wake of a front that moved through late Tuesday will produce a noticeable difference. No Heat Advisories or Warnings are in place today with the lower humidity helping to keep heat index values much closer to the actual air temperature.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 16 (WAFB)

Thursday into the Weekend

The break from the humidity continues into Thursday, with lows potentially even starting out a degree or two below normal in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will rebound to near 100 degrees, which certainly isn’t much to celebrate, but at least humidity will stay low and the heat index won’t be a huge factor.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 16 (WAFB)

Humidity starts to make a return on Friday and will climb higher again into the weekend. All 3 days are expected to feature highs in the low 100s, with Heat Advisories and/or Warnings like to return as the heat index climbs to 110° or above once again. Little to no rainfall is expected through Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 16 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Next week’s local weather will largely hinge on two features: a tropical wave moving across the Gulf and another high pressure dome settling to our north. The tropical wave could bring somewhat of an uptick in rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, but the best rain potential may remain confined to the coast. And it’s the high pressure dome that would potentially keep that feature to our south, resulting in a continuation of a mainly dry pattern into next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 16 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The tropical wave expected to move into the Gulf by early next week is the highlight of features we’re tracking in the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center currently gives it a 20% chance of development, with any development most likely holding off until next week. Again, high pressure developing to our north may shield our area from any potential tropical system, but we will monitor trends. If high pressure to our north were to be a bit weaker than currently forecast then the tropical wave would have a better potential to deliver more in the way of rainfall to our area.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two systems much farther out in the Atlantic. A trough of low pressure located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has seen development odds bumped up to 40% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. This system is expected to move generally to the west or west-northwest. And closer to Africa, a tropical wave is given a 30% chance of development. This one should move generally to the west-northwest over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 16 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.