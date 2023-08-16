Facebook
Livingston man reported missing found dead, officials say

Randy Klein, 55, of Albany, La., was disoriented when individuals last crossed path with him, officials said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing man from Albany was found dead on Tuesday, August 15.

According to LPSO, after an extensive search, LPSO deputies located a body in the wooded area located off Pea Ridge Road in Albany, La.

Deputies believe the body to be of the missing person Randy Klein, 55. Officials state that no foul play is expected at this time.

Klein, was disoriented when individuals last crossed paths with him, officials said.

Friends who reported Klein missing told deputies he suffers from a traumatic brain injury, according to officials.

