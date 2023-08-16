Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito, Kevin Sheridan and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) – A Nevada license plate that was initially recalled after going viral is here to stay.

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.

However, after a formal review, a DMV administrative judge determined the plate did not meet the criteria of words/phrases that are not allowed on license plates.

Steelmon has had the license plate for two decades with no issues until this summer.

“Local law enforcement have pulled me over to tell me they liked my license plate ... In 20 years, I’ve had one person say, ‘Well, I don’t think your license plates are very appropriate,’” Steelmon said.

Steelmon said he got a letter from the DMV about a week after a picture of the plate went viral on Facebook, saying the license plate was inappropriate and would be recalled.

The DMV in Nevada says that it only takes one complaint for a license plate to be reviewed by their special license committee.

“All it takes is for one person to issue or file a complaint. If it goes against the statute, we have a duty to execute on that and recall it,” said Eli Rohl, public information officer for the Nevada DMV in Carson City.

The statute states the following may not be put on a Nevada license plate:

  • Upside down numbers
  • More than seven numbers
  • Phrases of contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, ethnic heritage or gender
  • Phrases sexual in nature, derogatory or obscene
  • A direct or indirect reference to drugs, paraphernalia or gang

The special committee meets every Monday to discuss reported license plates to decide which license plates violate the statute or not.

Those with a recalled plate can appeal the committee’s decision by taking the case to a judge that is distinctly separate from the DMV but still on their payroll.

Ultimately, the judge in this case determined on July 21 that Steelmon could keep the plate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department Internal Affairs reports for officer Troy Lawrence, Jr. reveals a...
I-TEAM: Officer exposed for history of policy violations placed on leave amid internal probe
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
Threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says material seized in police raid of weekly newspaper should be returned