JACQUES TALK: Bennie Logan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bennie Logan was a standout LSU defensive lineman from 2009-12 and wore the Tigers’ highly respected No. 18 jersey during his final collegiate season.

Logan then went on to a six-year career in the NFL, playing with the Eagles, Chiefs and Titans.

Lately, he has gotten into coaching and will coach the defensive line at Catholic High in Baton Rouge this year.

