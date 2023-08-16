Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Bennie Logan

Bennie Logan was a standout LSU defensive lineman from 2009-12 and wore the Tigers' highly respected No. 18 jersey during his final collegiate season
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bennie Logan was a standout LSU defensive lineman from 2009-12 and wore the Tigers’ highly respected No. 18 jersey during his final collegiate season.

Logan then went on to a six-year career in the NFL, playing with the Eagles, Chiefs and Titans.

Lately, he has gotten into coaching and will coach the defensive line at Catholic High in Baton Rouge this year.

