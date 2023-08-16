Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hammond community mourns loss of Mariner’s Inn restaurant owner

Bruce Labrecque, owner of Mariner's Inn
Bruce Labrecque, owner of Mariner's Inn(Mariner's Inn)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Communities in Tangipahoa Parish are mourning the loss of one of their most well-known restaurants.

Bruce Labrecque, owner of Mariner’s Inn in Downtown Hammond, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 15) night.

He was 68.

“Please keep our Mariner’s family in your prayers as we navigate these uncharted waters,” the restaurant said in a statement shared on social media post.

The restaurant says they are not closing their operations at this time and they are encouraging regulars to stop by and share their old memories and carry on making new ones at the local dive.

Mariner’s Inn opened on West Thomas Street in Hammond in the late 1970s as an offshoot of Port of Call in New Orleans, featuring their famed burgers and baked potatoes, as well as a late-night drink menu. Under Labrecque’s ownership, the hangout has expanded and updated its menu, creating a longstanding legacy for Southeastern college students and families that always found themselves at home there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Julia Marie Hallier
Woman accused of robbing convenience store in Denham Springs
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King
Water line break causes closure on BRCC’s Mid City Campus
Foods for strong bones and joints
YOUR HEALTH: Foods to Boost Bone and Joint Health
Police Lights
25-year-old shot while walking down street in BR, police say