City-Parish announces major roadway enhancements through road rehab program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced an action plan to repave and restripe dozens of City-Parish roads throughout East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The mayor’s office said with a focus on safety and efficiency, the proposal is part of Broome’s focus on infrastructure improvements and community well-being.

“Today (Aug. 16) marks a significant step forward in addressing our City-Parish roadways. While we’ve always been focused on our streets, we now have the added advantage of excess funds from our Road Rehab Program. I’m eager to repave 50 miles of our City-Parish streets, providing safer, smoother drives for our residents,” said Mayor Broome.

The strategy, which will be executed in two phases, will first repave 33 miles of City-Parish roadways with a budget of $17.3 million, followed by another 17 miles with an estimated $8.3 million. This proposal is set to begin next year.

Highlighting the importance of safety, Mayor Broome is also dedicating $1.5 million for the restriping of dozens of roads throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. “Our goal is to significantly reduce accidents and facilitate smoother traffic flow across the region,” she said.

The proposal next heads to the Metropolitan Council for consideration on August 23, 2023.

Road Rehab Phase 1 Projects:

· Foster Drive, Florida Boulevard to Airline Highway

· Highland Road, State Street to South Boulevard

· Bluebonnet Boulevard, I-10 to Jefferson Highway

· Hollywood Street, McClelland Drive to Scenic Highway

· Evangeline Street, Airline Highway to I-110

· Nicholson Extension

· Woodland Ridge Blvd

· Arnold Lane

· Streets in various neighborhoods including:

o Greenwood

o Hermitage

o Lexington Estates

o 72nd Avenue area

o Jefferson Terrace

Road Rehab Phase 2 Projects:

· College Drive, Perkins Road to I-10

· Anselmo Lane, Bluebonnet Boulevard to Essen Lane

· Baringer Foreman Road, Airline Highway to Jefferson Highway

· Spanish Town Road, 22nd Street to I-110

· Perkins Road, railroad bridge to Park Street

· Hundred Oaks Avenue, Acadian Thruway to Perkins Road

· Rollins Road, Pope Road to LA 964

· Thomas Road, Plank Road to Scenic Highway

· Joor Road, Hooper Road to Core Drive

· Fountainbleau Drive

· Big Bend Avenue

· Street in Forest Heights Park

Road Restriping Projects:

· 5th Street, North Boulevard to North Street

· 6th Street, North Boulevard to North Street

· 7th Street, North Boulevard to North Street

· 8th Street, Laurel Street to North Street

· 19th Street, Government Street to Faqua Street

· Andrea Drive, N. Mall Drive to S. Mall Drive

· Bankers Avenue, Energy Drive to College Drive

· Blanche Noyes Avenue, Plank Road to dead end

· Blount Road, Plank Road to LA 19

· Bluebonnet Boulevard, I-10 to Gail Drive

· Bluebonnet Boulevard, Jefferson Highway to Airline Highway

· Capital Heights Avenue, Jefferson Highway to Acadian Thruway

· Cedarcrest Avenue, Coursey Boulevard to Old Hammond Highway

· Centerway Boulevard, Florida Boulevard to Cortana Place

· Central Thruway, S. Choctaw Drive to Florida Boulevard

· Central Thruway, Frenchtown Road to S. Choctaw Drive

· Chamberlain Avenue, Groom Road to Heck Young Road

· Charlton Road, Plank Road to Dyer Road

· Claycut Road, Jefferson Highway to Acadian Thruway

· Comite Road, Plank Road to Blackwater Road

· Cora Drive, Florida Boulevard to Mollylea Drive

· Coursey Boulevard, Cedarcrest Avenue to Jones Creek Road

· Crossway Avenue, Oak Villa Boulevard to Cortana Place

· Dawnadele Avenue, Airline Highway to dead end

· Drusilla Lane, Interline Avenue to Old Hammond Highway

· E. Parker Boulevard, S. Stadium Drive to Highland Road

· Energy Drive, Hilton Avenue to Bankers Avenue

· Fairfields Avenue, Plank Road to N. Ardenwood Drive

· George O’Neal Road, Antioch Road to dead end

· George O’Neal Road, Paducah Court to Antioch Road

· Gourrier Avenue, Burbank Drive to Parker Boulevard

· Government Street, St. Louis Street to St. Phillip Street

· Green Oak Drive, Florida Boulevard to Red Oak Drive

· Gus Young Road, Acadian Thruway to Foster Drive

· Gwenadele Avenue, Airline Highway to Plaza Americana

· Highland Road, E. Parker Boulevard to Gardere Lane

· Hilton Avenue, Corporate Boulevard to Trust Drive

· Industriplex, Airline Highway to Siegen Lane

· Laurel Street, 3rd Street to River Road

· Lorri Burgess Avenue, Highland Road to Dalrymple Drive

· Mammoth Avenue, Crater Lake Drive to dead end

· Millerville Road, Old Hammond Highway to S. Flannery Road

· Morning Glory Avenue, Stanford Avenue to E. Lakeshore Drive

· N. Donmoor Avenue, Florida Boulevard to Renoir Avenue

· N. Flannery Road, S. Choctaw Drive to Florida Boulevard

· N. Joor Road, LA 64 to Peairs Road

· N. Mall Drive, Siegen Lane to S. Mall Drive

· New Rafe Mayer Road, US 61 to LA 19

· Old Baker Road, Heck Young Road to Spur Lane

· Old Rafe Mayer Road, US 61 to New Rafe Mayer Road

· Pecue Lane, Highland Road to Perkins Road

· Pecue Lane, Airline Highway to Jefferson Highway

· Picardy Avenue, O’Donovan Avenue to Essen Lane

· Pollard Parkway

· Rabey Street, College Drive to Brownlee Street

· River Road, South Boulevard @ railroad tracks to Oklahoma Street

· River Road, Oklahoma Street to Skip Bertman Drive

· S. Choctaw Drive, Airline Highway to Lobdell Boulevard

· S. Eugene Street, Government Street to Reymond Avenue

· S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Sherwood Forest Boulevard to Millerville Road.

· S. Mall Drive, Siegen Lane to N. Mall Drive

· S. River Road, Florida Street to St. Phillip Street

· Sharp Road, Sharpstown Road to Florida Boulevard

· Sherwood Commons, Coursey Boulevard to Airline Highway

· St. Ferdinand Street, Government Street to North Boulevard

· St. Louis Street, South Boulevard to North Boulevard

· State Street, Dalrymple Drive to Chimes Street

· Stevendale Road, Hamilton Avenue to Old Hammond Highway

· Stumberg Lane, Jefferson Highway to Airline Highway

· Strain Road, O’Neal Lane to Wood Street

· Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Terrace Street to Myrtle Street

· Trust Drive, Hilton Avenue to Corporate Boulevard

· Victoria Drive, Winbourne Avenue to Greenwell Springs Road

· W. Parker Boulevard, Highland Road to Janet Avenue

· Washington Avenue, Plank Road to 38th Street

Previous Road Rehab Projects under Mayor Broome:

· Major Rehabilitation Miles Completed - 184 Miles

· Pavement Preservation Miles Completed - 134 Miles

· Notable Projects Include

o Acadian Thruway

o Choctaw Dr

o Sherwood Forest Blvd

o Goodwood Blvd

o Peairs & Port Hudson Pride

About Baton Rouge Road Rehab Program:

The Road Rehab Program utilizes data and strategic planning to maximize available funds, to resurface and repave City-Parish roadways that can no longer be repaired after many years of use.

Key Selection Criteria:

· Road Condition Ratings: Each street segment is rated on a scale from 10 (excellent) to 1 (failed) based on field surveys.

· Street Maintenance Coordination: Roads that require continuous maintenance and are beyond the repair capabilities of the Street Maintenance division in the Department of Maintenance are flagged for rehabilitation.

· Number of Users: Priority is given to streets with high traffic volumes. Higher rehab costs associated with these roads.

· Geographical Distribution: The program aims to spread projects evenly across the parish, focusing on areas with numerous “Poor” rated streets.

· Vicinity & Neighborhood Boundaries: To maximize cost-efficiency, streets near areas already slated for rehab may also be included.

Possible Exclusions:

· Streets Slated for Improvements: Roads planned for other upcoming construction projects, like MOVEBR, may be excluded to ensure the best use of the budget and guarantee longevity post-rehab.

· Construction-Adjacent Streets: Roads used heavily for construction traffic are typically deferred until post-construction to ensure longevity.

· Low-Traffic Roads: Streets with very low traffic (fewer than 20 vehicles per day) may be postponed until a larger rehab project is underway in the vicinity.

Who owns the road?

Streets, highways and interstates in East Baton Rouge Parish are all owned and maintained by various agencies. City-Parish created an online GIS mapping tool with specific data about each roadway. View the tool here.

