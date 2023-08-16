Facebook
Capital Region residents continue to deal with frequent power outages

It’s unfortunate in this heat but power outages are becoming increasingly common, and they are not weather-related.
By Alece Courville
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It's unfortunate in this heat but power outages are becoming increasingly common, and they are not weather-related.

At a crowded public service commission meeting, Entergy officials provided updates regarding outages while answering the tough questions.

For Jennifer Fontenot, she says the power outages are becoming more frequent.

“Out of 10 days, we have had five or six with power outages. It happens around four to seven like clockwork,” Fontenot explained.

She says it is even starting to affect her family’s daily habits.

“With school starting, assignments are given online. It is presenting a problem and adding stress to the kids,” continued Fontenot.

And it is not just Jennifer, many capital region residents are dealing with the same daily nuisance.

“Every time I ask, all they say is equipment failure. Clearly, there is something bigger happening,” Fontenot added.

