A brief break from the excessive triple digit heat

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front that slipped through the area yesterday will provide a brief break from the very hot and muggy summer we’ve been dealing with. Temperatures will see a slight decline, more so in the morning than afternoons.

Rest of Today
Rest of Today(WAFB)

Highs today and tomorrow will still be hot in the mid to upper 90°s but feels like temperatures will be close to actual air temperatures. Morning lows will be below normal Wednesday (low 70°s) and near normal Thursday (mid 70°s). You’re just going to have to get up really early to enjoy these temperatures.

Humidity Trend
Humidity Trend(WAFB)

Humidity will return by the weekend, but rain looks to hold off until a tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico during the beginning of next week. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has higher development chances with two waves in the Eastern Atlantic, but there remains some small opportunity for this wave to try and become better organized as it moves into the Western half of the Gulf.

Possible Tropical Development
Possible Tropical Development(WAFB)

Long-range models are generally split on the exact track of this wave making the forecast for early next week low confidence. A threat for widespread and maybe even heavy rain could occur Monday-Wednesday if the wave tracks closer or along the coast. An influx of Saharan dust and strong wind shear are expected limiting factors for development.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

