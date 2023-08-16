BRFD releases cause of Central school bus fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has released the cause of a school bus catching on fire in Central on Tuesday, August 15.

According to Central Fire Department, the bus caught fire on Greenwell Springs Road and firefighters were able to get it under control.

An electrical malfunction caused a school bus fire in Central Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Central Fire Department)

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage, Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of the fire was due to a mechanical malfunction in the engine compartment of the bus.

Everyone was able to get off the bus safely, officials added.

