Blackburn Express Track & Field Club Shows Out at AAU Junior Olympics

Blackburn Express Track & Field Club Shows Out at AAU Junior Olympics
Blackburn Express Track & Field Club Shows Out at AAU Junior Olympics(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer vacation is over for most people. Some kids spent the time off kicking back and relaxing. Others, like some youngsters in Ascension Parish, took advantage of the extra time on their schedules and allotted it to perfecting their skills on the track and in the field. This club’s dedication led to top rankings in the state of Louisiana and even an opportunity to compete on a national level.

Blackburn Express sent 13 kids to Des Moines, Iowa to participate in the National AAU Junior Olympics Games. Despite having a small team, the kids showed out in the Midwest. Each of the 13 athletes placed in the top 20 including two in the top three, and even a third-time national champion.

“The fact that we were able to go to Iowa with such a small team but bring back so many medals is just very proud and we’re all proud to be a part of this team,” said Ethan Spooner, a member of the team.

A team that has bonded together since its inception in 2019. Blackburn Express started as a football camp and then became what it is now. Many of the kids have been involved with the team throughout the past four years. Since then, the club has molded into more of a family.

“Family, that’s the great thing about having a small group because everyone is family,” said Jason Blackburn, a co-founder of the Blackburn Express.

Jason was a member of the club when he was a kid. His father was the originator of the idea years ago. Jason decided to bring the club back after many years to honor his father. Jason joined forces with a family friend, Kentrell McCoy Sr., and the two have formed the modern-day version of the Blackburn Express. This club is built on fun, hard work, success, and family.

“We try to drive them and push them...they step up to the challenge every time,” said Kentrell McCoy Sr., a co-founder of the Blackburn Express. “Every time we think it’s going to be too hard, they do it. They like, coach what else y’all got?” So, I think it’s the hard work, all these kids work their butts off.”

