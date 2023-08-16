Facebook
Black Business Month Block Party to celebrate Black-owned businesses

The Black Business Month Block Party will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Main Library.
(Eventbrite)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August is known as National Black Business Month. It’s a time to acknowledge and celebrate black-owned businesses across the country.

In Baton Rouge, the National Black Business Month Block Party kicks off Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd.

Click here to RSVP.

There will be food trucks, a marketplace experience, and community resources on site.

The event is free and open to the public.

