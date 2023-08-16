Black Business Month Block Party to celebrate Black-owned businesses
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August is known as National Black Business Month. It’s a time to acknowledge and celebrate black-owned businesses across the country.
In Baton Rouge, the National Black Business Month Block Party kicks off Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd.
Click here to RSVP.
There will be food trucks, a marketplace experience, and community resources on site.
The event is free and open to the public.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.