Black Business Month Block Party to celebrate Black-owned businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August is known as National Black Business Month. It’s a time to acknowledge and celebrate black-owned businesses across the country.

In Baton Rouge, the National Black Business Month Block Party kicks off Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd.

There will be food trucks, a marketplace experience, and community resources on site.

The event is free and open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.