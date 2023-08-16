Baton Rouge parents going to extreme lengths to get kids to school amid transportation problems

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents in Baton Rouge are going to extreme lengths to take their kids to and from school amid the school district’s extensive transportation issues.

“It’s past crazy baby. It’s unbelievable,” said Wanda Henry.

Wanda Henry said a bus never came to pick up her grandson, Khoi, from Park Medical Academy the first two days of school.

Henry is in a wheelchair and can’t drive at the moment after a recent car accident, so she had to call a family member to pick up her grandson and even offered to pay a neighbor to bring him home.

However, that pales in comparison to what her own sister had to do.

“I can call my sister right now, and she’ll tell you she has to pay Uber to get her granddaughter back and forth to school. Yes, an Uber,” said Henry.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School District is short about 150 drivers and almost 100 buses are out of commission, which has led to some kids getting stranded at school or at their pickup spot.

An emotional and packed emergency school board meeting Monday night brought all the issues to the table and triggered an apology from Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.

“We got to raise the bar, and this was one bar we didn’t look at as much as we looked at academics and other areas, because we said we got to figure it out as we go through it,” said Narcisse.

Narcisse plans to propose an action plan at Thursday’s meeting to address the problems, which could include pay raises for drivers and mechanics and a way to get more functioning buses.”I am sorry. I am sorry as a superintendent that we as a school district did not do right by you guys, but we will fix the problem,” said Narcisse. Henry hopes Dr. Narcisse will come through on his promise.

“I’m not walking in his shoes, and at this point I don’t want to walk in his shoes, but he needs to get it together,” said Narcisse.

Thursday’s school board meeting will start at 5 p.m.

