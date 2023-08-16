3 people escape house fire Wednesday morning
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are safe after escaping from a house fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, officials confirmed.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters are working on the house fire in the 5200 block of Hammond Street.
Firefighters said the three people who lived in the home escaped unharmed.
This is an active scene and people should avoid the area, officials said.
