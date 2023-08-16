3 people escape house fire Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are safe after escaping from a house fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, officials confirmed.

Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters are working on the house fire in the 5200 block of Hammond Street.

Firefighters said the three people who lived in the home escaped unharmed.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding after a house caught fire in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

This is an active scene and people should avoid the area, officials said.

