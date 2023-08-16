Facebook
25-year-old shot while walking down street in BR, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened in the 5100 block of Annette Street near Evangeline Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the man was shot by someone inside a dark-colored vehicle as he walked on Annette Street.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

