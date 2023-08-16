Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets

(WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Hornets of Catholic Pointe Coupee are the latest stop up in New Roads for Sportsline Summer Camp.

They were 10-2 last season but made a coaching change.

Trying to get past the regional round of the playoffs for a program that was in the dome a few years ago and also changing the offense.

Hayden Elliot perhaps the best athlete on the Hornets roster has moved into a quarterback role replacing the departed Connor Achee. Although there are other options for the position that could keep him in the coveted receivers role he played last year now that new coach Jacob Carruth his installed the spread.

There were only 32 players on the field yesterday, but Carruth insists most are self-starter athletes who’ve soaked up the new system led by 11 seniors, including Elliot who will probably never come off the field as a safety and swiss army knife on offense.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

