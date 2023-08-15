Woman suspected of working with another woman to steal from Tanger Mall, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Police are seeking help from the public to identify a woman suspected of working with another woman to steal from stores at the Tanger Mall in Gonzales.

According to police, the alleged series of thefts happened on Sunday, June 11.

Police released the below picture of the woman they are looking to identify.

Woman (Gonzales Police Department)

If you can help investigators, call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9583 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

