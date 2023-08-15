Facebook
Woman suspected of working with another woman to steal from Tanger Mall, police say

Woman
Woman(Gonzales Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Police are seeking help from the public to identify a woman suspected of working with another woman to steal from stores at the Tanger Mall in Gonzales.

According to police, the alleged series of thefts happened on Sunday, June 11.

Police released the below picture of the woman they are looking to identify.

If you can help investigators, call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9583 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

