Woman shot, killed in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in New Roads.

Chief investigator Ty Chaney of the Point Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office said the victim was a 24-year-old female.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Olinde Street near Parent Street Monday night.

Officials said they received a 911 call to the address on Olinde Street around 10:45 p.m.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

