Woman shot, killed in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in New Roads.
Chief investigator Ty Chaney of the Point Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office said the victim was a 24-year-old female.
The woman was found with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Olinde Street near Parent Street Monday night.
Officials said they received a 911 call to the address on Olinde Street around 10:45 p.m.
An ambulance took the victim to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
