WAFB wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has received a prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award, the organization that presents the awards announced Tuesday, August 15.

The award was in the Feature category for a report entitled “Letters to Nurses,” by WAFB-TV news anchor and reporter Elizabeth Vowell and videographer Rick Portier.

The award will be formally presented during a ceremony in New York City in October.

The National Edward R. Murrow award marks the third in the station’s history. WAFB won a National Edward R. Murrow Award in 2018 in the category of “Excellence in Sound” and in 2020 in the “Newscast” category.

“Letters to Nurses” featured nurses from Ochsner Medical Center reading letters they had written to their “past” selves, documenting their own heroic and heartbreaking journeys through the COVID-19 pandemic as front-line workers. Through their letters, the nurses documented the surges in cases and the shortages of equipment and staff. They also shared the heartbreaking lessons they learned while caring for the sickest patients.

The report can be viewed here: Ochsner nurses reflect on pandemic through letters to the past

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971, according to the organization’s website.

“Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” the website says. “Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.”

Edward Roscoe Murrow was a CBS News correspondent who is best known for his series of live radio broadcasts during World War II.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.