Tree falls on powerline, sparking house fire; 3 people displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials confirmed the incident happened Monday, Aug. 14 around 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 hundred block of Balis Drive near College Drive.

When the tree fell on the powerline, it caused an electrical surge, BRFD said. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the downed tree and light smoke coming from the home.

Crews entered the house and found heavy smoke but the fire was already out.

After searching the house, firefighters determined that the fire was caused by a power surge once the tree fell. The Red Cross was contacted to help the three displaced residents.

According to the fire department, the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, the Red Cross, and the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

