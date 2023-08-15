Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tree falls on powerline, sparking house fire; 3 people displaced

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials confirmed the incident happened Monday, Aug. 14 around 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 hundred block of Balis Drive near College Drive.

When the tree fell on the powerline, it caused an electrical surge, BRFD said. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the downed tree and light smoke coming from the home.

Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire,...
Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire,...
Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Crews entered the house and found heavy smoke but the fire was already out.

After searching the house, firefighters determined that the fire was caused by a power surge once the tree fell. The Red Cross was contacted to help the three displaced residents.

According to the fire department, the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, the Red Cross, and the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire,...
Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire,...
Three people were displaced after a tree fell on a powerline and sparked a house fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 15
August cold front delivers lower humidity
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump
School buses.
Severe bus driver shortage in Baton Rouge leads to an emergency school board meeting
We’re in White Castle as we head into the final week of Sportsline Summer Camp.
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: White Castle Bulldogs - Part II