Suspect arrested in connection with discovery of human remains, deputies say

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A suspect is accused of disposing of a person’s body in East Feliciana Parish after that person likely died of an overdose, according to authorities.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said that Kenneth D. Muse, 28, of Baton Rouge, is charged with one count of unlawful disposal of human remains and one count of obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence.

Muse’s arrest comes after human remains were discovered off of River Road in East Feliciana Parish back on Friday, June 30, deputies said. They added that the remains were identified as belonging to Devante Dangelo Petties, 27, of Baton Rouge, on Monday, July 10.

Authorities said that Petties hadn’t been seen by relatives since the summer of 2022.

Investigators said that Petties suffered from a history of drug abuse and was treated for a drug overdose the day before he disappeared. Muse was present during the drug overdose, authorities added.

According to deputies, Petties likely died from a drug overdose, and his body was disposed of by Muse.

Authorities said Muse’s charges are based upon information developed during the investigation from property records, forensic examination of the remains, medical records, witness statements, bank records, and telephone records.

