Severe bus driver shortage in Baton Rouge leads to an emergency school board meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board called an emergency meeting to address a critical shortage of bus drivers and a series of other transportation issues.

Leaders at Monday’s meeting said the district is short roughly 150 drivers, and over 80 buses are out of commission.

Over 60 parents and employees expressed their frustration to the school board and claimed the shortages are starting to impact student safety.

School Board President Dadrius Lanus said the issues are nothing new, but it wasn’t until a week ago that he learned of the severity of the problem.

“We didn’t understand how detrimentally bad it was until we started receiving phone calls from the parents of some of our schools and they put together some parent conferences at those schools. So, we went and heard a lot of the stories and that’s when it was brought to my attention that we need to set up an emergency meeting to hear all those concerns this week,” said School Board President Dadrius Lanus.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse issued an apology and accepted full accountability of the ongoing issues.

“This is my failure. Not the chiefs, not the other folks, because when something doesn’t go right in the school system, it is my responsibility,” said Narcisse.

The school board discussed different options to help attract and retain drivers, which included a possible pay raise for drivers and mechanics.

Drivers in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System make around $19,000 a year, which is significantly lower than what other drivers make in neighboring parishes.

According to Lanus, some systems are giving drivers up to $35,000 starting off. He said the current salary in EBR is one the lowest in the state.

The school board is also considering consolidating bus routes.

“People should not have to make the decision on whether or not they should do what they love, which is transporting these children to school, or put food on their table and keep secure roofs over their families heads, but that’s the predicament that you have put them in,” a concerned teacher said.

Bus drivers also begged the school board to put air conditioning in every bus, which they said is a desperate need.

Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency amid the extreme heat on Monday, Aug. 14.

Employees told the superintendent and the school board that a decision can’t wait, and something needs to happen soon.

“We will earn your trust. We will earn the trust of our employees as well,” said Narcisse.

No decision was made at Monday’s meeting, but one is expected to come at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Dr. Narcisse said they will present a full action plan to the board at that meeting.

