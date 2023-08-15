Facebook
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol

Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted
(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Aug. 15, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Protestors gathered on Capitol steps calling on death row clemency petitions to be granted by the Board of Pardons on Tuesday morning.

Capitol correspondent Chris Rosato will have a full report in our later newscasts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

