Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Protestors gathered on Capitol steps calling on death row clemency petitions to be granted by the Board of Pardons on Tuesday morning.

Capitol correspondent Chris Rosato will have a full report in our later newscasts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.