Police seek public’s help to solve deadly 2021 shooting case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for help from the public to solve a deadly shooting case from 2021.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Saturday, September 25, 2021, and claimed the life of Cedrick Clay, 41.

Investigators said Clay was discovered dead inside his car on Leonidas Drive near Thomas Road. According to authorities, he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives and Clay’s family continue to search for answers, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything that can help investigators in the case, call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

