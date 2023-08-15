New poet laureate for Baton Rouge announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new 2023-2024 poet laureate for East Baton Rouge Parish was announced during a news conference on Tuesday, August 15.

According to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Taylor Scott will serve in the role. She’s an assistant professor of English who currently teaches freshman composition and introduction to African American studies at Southern University.

“As an interdisciplinary artist, it’s affirming to receive the recognition of poet laureate,” said Scott. “I am grateful for the opportunity to share my work with the larger community. There are so many talented writers in this city, and it’s an honor to know my work was selected. For me, this award serves as an important milestone in my artistic journey and tangible proof of what is to come.”

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome started the poet laureate program in 2019 to celebrate Baton Rouge’s rich culture and diversity.

“The arts teach, they heal, and they connect us on a profound level,” said Broome. “Through poetry and all forms of artistic expression, we discover our innermost truths, connect with one another, and find solace in the boundless realm of human creativity.”

According to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, a six-person panel chose Scott from among several applicants. She will serve a one-year term and will develop a community outreach project to share her love of poetry with non-traditional or underserved audiences.

