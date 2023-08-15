Facebook
Man accused of snatching purse at Circle K, deputies say

Man accused of snatching purse
Man accused of snatching purse(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that allegedly snatched a purse from a woman at a Circle K on Friday, August 4, officials said.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the Circle K on Jones Creek Rd., the victim reported that she parked her vehicle and proceeded towards the store when a man snatched her purse from her shoulder.

The man reportedly fled the store on foot and the victim chased him for a while until recovering her purse. Deputies said the victim was able to recover her purse but 3k and an iPhone 11 was stolen.

If anyone has information contact EBRSO Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

