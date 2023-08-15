Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of dumping Nathan Millard’s body enters plea in court

Derrick Perkins
Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Derrick Perkins was officially arraigned in court in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, August 15, officials said.

During his appearance in court, Perkins entered a not guilty plea on charges against him.

According to authorities, Perkins is accused of dumping the body of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard following his death back in March.

Officials said the cause of death for Millard was the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. They added the manner of death for Millard was accidental.

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said.(WAFB)

RELATED: Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Investigators said that Millard’s body wasn’t discovered until nearly two weeks after he went missing. They added that he had been in Baton Rouge on a business trip.

Millard’s body was discovered in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway near Osage Street.

RELATED: Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

A motion hearing for Perkins is set for November 2, officials said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing man from Albany was found dead...
Livingston man reported missing found dead, officials say
The body of a New Iberia man was found along I-10 west on Tuesday, August 15 according to the...
New Iberia man’s body found after investigating vehicle crash along I-10 West
A jury found a man involved in a murder-for-hire plot against his ex-wife guilty of...
Verdict announced in case of man involved in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife
Randy Klein
Livingston man reported missing found dead, officials say
Jeffery Joseph Leon
New Iberia man’s body found after investigating vehicle crash along I-10 West