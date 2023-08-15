Facebook
Lane closed along roadway after garbage truck overturns in Ascension Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One lane is closed along a roadway in Ascension Parish after a garbage truck overturned Tuesday, August 15.

Officials said the closure is along Highway 22 at Highway 70 near the roundabout.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are being told to expect delays as a result of the overturned garbage truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

