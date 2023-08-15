Jags returning to campus, what Southern University students can expect for the year ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another big day on Southern University’s campus as more students settle in on Tuesday, August 15.

A spokesperson with the university said that the majority of freshmen returned to campus Monday, Aug. 14. Many students moved into Totty and Jones Halls on Monday. More students are moving into Shade Hall Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Different organizations were passing out snacks and water to help hydrate families in the record-breaking heat.

Students can find a one-stop shop registration in the Union until Aug. 25th. You can meet with someone face-to-face to talk about housing, financial aid, and more. It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Welcome Week starts on the Bluff Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Fan Fest is happening Saturday. The scrimmage starts at 9 a.m. at Mumford Stadium and doors for Fan Fest open at 11 a.m. The official start time for the event is 12 p.m. Fans will be able to meet the Human Jukebox, Dancing Dolls, and more.

The first day of school for the Jags is Monday, Aug. 21.

