Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting; victim identified

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Plaquemine on Friday, Aug. 11.

Deputies identified the victim as Donnie Ray Brown.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home near Folse Street off Bayou Road where they found Brown with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Deputies arrested Vicimin Stevens, 39, of Addis, and booked him into Iberville Parish Jail on a second-degree murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to IPSO, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s dive team helped them recover the weapon.

