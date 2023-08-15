Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting; victim identified

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is investigating a deadly shooting in Plaquemine.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Plaquemine on Friday, Aug. 11.

Deputies identified the victim as Donnie Ray Brown.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home near Folse Street off Bayou Road where they found Brown with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Deputies arrested Vicimin Stevens, 39, of Addis, and booked him into Iberville Parish Jail on a second-degree murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vicimin Stevens
Vicimin Stevens(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to IPSO, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s dive team helped them recover the weapon.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Overturned garbage truck
Roadway reopens after garbage truck overturns in Ascension Parish
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol
Edward R. Murrow Awards
WAFB wins National Edward R. Murrow Award
Police Lights
Woman shot, killed in New Roads