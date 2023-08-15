Facebook
Golf cart malfunction leads to crash through dining hall windows on Southern’s campus

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A golf cart crashed into a dining hall on Southern University’s campus Monday, Aug. 12, after the motorized vehicle malfunctioned.

A spokeswoman with the university confirmed a Southern employee was transporting two people on a golf cart as part of a campus tour.

The employee and passengers indicated that the cart malfunctioned, resulting in the driver crashing through two windows at Mayberry Dining Hall.

Two people who were on the golf cart and one person inside the dining hall were evaluated for injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

